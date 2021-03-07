Menu
Robert "Doug" Ray
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Verona Area High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Ray, Robert Douglas "Doug"

VERONA – Robert Douglas "Doug" Ray, age 91, passed away on March 3, 2021, at Four Winds Manor in Verona. He was born on Sept. 24, 1929, near Marshfield, Wis., to parents, Victor and Hazel (Beard) Ray.

Robert "Doug" graduated from Verona High School and was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1951. He was a proud veteran of the Korean wartime. Doug married Charlene Louise Schoepp on Oct. 2, 1954, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Waunakee. Their union was blessed with three children. As a longtime resident of Verona, Doug dedicated his life to Dairy Farming. He also enjoyed bowling, attending auction sales, and taking a memorable trip to Alaska with Charlene.

Doug is survived by his wife of 66 years, Charlene Ray; children, Dr. Cheryl Ray of Madison, Robert Ray of Verona, and Lynn (Jeff) Daniels of Verona; grandson, Spencer Ray; sister, Marietha Jelle; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, George and Kenneth.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Four Winds and Agrace Hospice for the compassionate care given to Doug.

Due to the complications of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 7, 2021.
