Robert Reynolds
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Reynolds, Robert LeRoy

BARABOO – Robert LeRoy Reynolds, age 54, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, due to an aortic aneurysm. Robert was born on Feb. 24, 1967, in Madison, the son of Robert and Sandra (Feltz) Reynolds.

Robert lived most of his life in Madison, with the exception of living in Texas for 10 years. Most recently, he was employed as a delivery driver for FedEx.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra Hayes; two sisters, Renee (Troy) Rice and Becky Reynolds; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A celebration of Robert's life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26, at the ESQUIRE CLUB, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
ESQUIRE CLUB
1025 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Becky and Renee - My very deepest sympathy to your family in the loss of Robert and now your Mom. I remember when your Dad would bring you three kids to our place to see your Uncle Carl and myself. It was so many years ago and as you grew up and your Dad moved away, we rarely saw each other except at family events for your grandparents, Bernice and Francis, but you were never forgotten. My sister died from an anuerism so I know the shock of losing a sibling and what you are going thru. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. ((hugs))
Billie Reynolds
Family
February 14, 2022
I just recently heard of Robert's passing and I am so sad for your loss. Losing a child is so difficult. It's been a long time since I've seen your family but you were never forgotten. My sympathy and love is with you all.
Kathryn Reynolds
Family
January 14, 2022
