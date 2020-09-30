Menu
Robert Sellmeyer

Sellmeyer, Robert J. "Bob"

MIDDLETON - Robert J. "Bob" Sellmeyer, age 59, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was born on Nov. 2, 1960, in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of Edgar and Irene (Zeph) Sellmeyer.

Bob is survived by his sister, Marianne (Ronald) Halverson; sister-in-law, Joann Sellmeyer; and nephews, Michael (Melissa) and Mark (Stephanie) Sellmeyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Irene; and his brother, William Sellmeyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at ST, ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N Main St, Verona, with Father Rob Butz presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Sep. 30, 2020.
