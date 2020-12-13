Shively, Robert B., Sr.

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Robert B. Shively Sr., age 83, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the Pine Villa Memory Care community in Prairie du Sac, Wis. He was born May 18, 1937, to the late (Taylor) Howard and Mary (Rader) Shively. Bob graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke, Va., class of 1955, and the University of Richmond in Virginia in 1959. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth (Bette) Whitlock, on March 28, 1959. Upon graduation, Bob worked at his family's car dealership, "Shively Chevrolet," in Altavista, Va. In 1966 he accepted a position with Allis Chalmers in Richmond, Va., after which he transferred to Milwaukee where they raised their sons. As Bob's career advanced, they moved to Lee's Summit, Mo., then Sycamore, Ill. He remained at Allis Chalmers/Deutz/AGCO for 36 years before retiring in 2002 and moving to Middleton, Wis., in 2003.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bette; their two sons, Robert Jr. (Deanna) of Sauk City and Houston (Mary) of Pewaukee; six grandchildren, Taylor, Stephen, Cody (Jenny), Alexis, Logan and Mackenzie; and three great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Hazel and Callie. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Barton (Ann) Whitlock; sisters-in-law, Monica Whitlock and Sandra Hahn; and other relatives.

Bob's family would like to extend their appreciation to the very caring and dedicated staff at Pine Villa Memory Care. We are especially grateful to Kevin Klingenmeyer from Agrace Hospice for his compassionate care of Bob and support for Bette.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date, post-pandemic. To share your memories or condolences online, please visit hooversonfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's memory can be made to Agrace Hospice (https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/) or the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance (https://www.alzwisc.org/ways-to-give/#giving-options).

Hooverson Funeral Home

Sauk City, Wisconsin