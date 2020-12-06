Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Smith
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Smith, Robert G.

LODI/WAUNAKEE - Robert G. Smith, age 71, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2020, with family by his side. Our worlds are a little more dim without his bright light. Bob was born on Dec. 26, 1948, to the late Gordon and Edna (Bender) Smith. He attended Waunakee schools where he met and later married his grade school sweetheart, Nancy Smith. Together they raised two children and shared in the extensive joys of grandchildren. In 1966, he joined the U.S. Army, where he proudly served in Vietnam and later as a commander at The American Legion Post 360. He was always ready with a joke and a friendly smile that warmed your heart. Retirement provided Bob the opportunity to spend more time on the golf course and on the water. He was always willing to lend a hand, and his passion for life was contagious.

Bob cherished every minute he spent with his friends and his family. Survivors include his daughter, Tabitha (Dan); son, Bryan; grandchildren, Claire, Connor, and Katie; sisters, Colleen Bellingham and Donna Dorn; brother, Pete Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Nancy; sister-in-law, Lucille Marie (Grosse) Smith; and brother-in-law, Al Dorn.

Due to the pandemic, services and burial will be for immediate family only. A celebration of Bob's Life will be held in the summer of 2021, when we are able to gather safely. In lieu of gifts, donations may be made to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bob's honor. www.madison.va.gov/giving/MonetaryDonations.asp.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.