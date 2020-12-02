Spencer, Robert

MADISON – Robert Spencer, age 93, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at UW Hospital. He was born on April 16, 1927, in Appleton, Wis. He married Barbara Nancolas of Platteville, Wis., on Aug. 23, 1952. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy on May 2, 1945, and was honorably discharged on Aug. 17, 1946. He was assigned to the Shop Repair Unit in Subic Bay, Phillippines. He worked for the Wisconsin Department on Natural Resources for 42 years retiring in 1991. After "retiring" he worked at Wolff Kubly at Hilldale Mall for 11 years, and then he was a volunteer at Meriter Hospital for a couple of years. He was a very active member of the West Kiwanis Club, Treasurer for 24 years and Pancake Breakfast Chairman for many years. He was also a long time member at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where he also delivered Meals on Wheels. He was honored to be with veterans on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in May 2013.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie (Don) Teter and their children, Christopher (Megan) and Kevin (Greta); son, Jon (Karen) Spencer and their children, Zachary (Kaci), Brittany (Kevin), Avery (Jon), and Kelsey (Nate); and nine great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and son, Jeffrey.

A private family service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be sent to Badger Honor Flight, Inc., PO Box 258066, Madison, WI 53725.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

"Smile because he has lived,

open your eyes and see all he's left,

and be full of the love he shared."

