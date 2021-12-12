Steinhauer, Robert Lee "Bob"

WAUNAKEE - Robert Lee "Bob" Steinhauer passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at UW Hospital. He was born on July 1, 1929, in Madison, Wis., the son of Henry and Anna Steinhauer. Bob was united in marriage to his soul mate, Gloria Hoke, on June 16, 1959. They made their home in Monona, Wis. Bob started working at Oscar Mayer in 1944, delivering ice. He then became a semi-truck driver, delivering meats throughout southern Wisconsin. Throughout his 40-plus Oscar Mayer driving career, Bob earned many awards for his safe driving.

Bob built a beautiful cabin in the Ashland County woods, where he enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, attending auctions and the solitude of nature from his scenic screened in porch.

After retiring, Bob and his wife, Gloria, moved to their last wilderness address in Muscoda, Wis., on the Wisconsin River. Bob enjoyed reading, hover crafting, playing euchre, taking golf cart rides, Packers games, and most importantly, spending time with his beloved family. Bob was a kind and gentle giant with a great sense of humor, enjoying conversations with people wherever he'd go.

Robert is survived by his sister, Marilyn Green; sons, David Steinhauer and Victor (Debby) Hagerty; daughter, Connie Repyak; grandchildren, Stacy (Jason) Weber, Stephani (Matt) Gallenberger, David (Kristina) Steinhauer, Haley Hagerty, Kylee Hagerty, Teresa (Eric) Darden and Patti Fruitiger; and great-grandchildren, Tiana, Hunter, Tori and Carly. Big Papa will also be missed by great-grandchildren, Grant, Camden and Piper. Bob also leaves behind his best friend, Bill Richardson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria; son, Richard "Rick" Steinhauer; and Louis Houston, the mother of his sons, Rick and Dave.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial contributions to be made in Bob's name to the Waunakee Senior Center located at 333 S. Main St., Waunakee, WI 53597. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

