Robert Szumski

Szumski, Robert Stanley

MADISON - Robert Stanley Szumski, at the age of 82, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living/Memory Care Facility in Stoughton, Wis.

If you wish to donate in Bob's honor, I suggest one of the following: Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (alzwisc.org), University of Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (adrc.wisc.edu), or Heartland Hospice Care (heartlandhospice.org) – Memorial Fund.

Please share your memories at www.informedchoicefunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6758



Published by Madison.com on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
