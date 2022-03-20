Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Floyd "Bob" Thompson
ABOUT
Dodgeville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home
126 Diagonal St
Dodgeville, WI

Robert "Bob" Floyd Thompson

Feb. 19, 1931 - March 17, 2022

DODGEVILLE - On March 17, 2022, Robert "Bob" Floyd Thompson, age 91, of Dodgeville, WI passed away from many years with Alzheimer's disease.

He was born on February 19, 1931, to Floyd and Mary (Olson) Thompson. Bob graduated from Dodgeville High School in 1949. He then entered the Army and served in the Korean War. Bob married Alice Temby at the Mt. Horeb Methodist Church on October 24, 1953. He worked at Ayers' Furniture store from the middle 1950s to the early 1960s. Then he went to work for the Midland/Land of Lakes/New Horizons LP gas company. He retired from there in 1993. He then worked as a greeter at Walmart for fourteen years. Bob and Alice enjoyed going to polka dances. He also enjoyed going to the grandchildren's sporting and musical events. Another hobby and part-time business was caning antique chairs.

Bob is survived by his children: Jeff of Dubois, WY, Scott (Marcia) of Dodgeville, Barb (Doug) Phillips of Dodgeville and Bobby Thompson of Barneveld; a brother-in-law, Jack ( Judith) Temby of Mt. Horeb; grandchildren: Ashley (Matt) Gerlach, Travis (Heather) Phillips, Taylor Phillips; Kyle (Jenny) Thompson and Beau Thompson; seven great-grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mary Thompson; his wife, Alice; in-laws, Chester and Mildred (Beckett) Temby; his brother, Jack (Jeanette) Thompson; sisters-in-law: Janice (Adolph) Fredrickson and Mary (Dean) Daley; and a brother-in-law, Donald (Myrtle) Temby.

A public visitation will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville. There will be a private family service and burial. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com.



Published by Madison.com on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home
126 Diagonal Street, Dodgeville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.