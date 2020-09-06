Wedel, Robert P. "Col Bob"

COLUMBUS - Robert P. "Col Bob" Wedel, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy of Columbus; daughters, Patti Inglett of Coon Valley and Nichole (Brian) Glynn of Waunakee; seven grandchildren, Miranda, Abby, Ronnie Inglett, Ashley, Aiden, Riley and Brendan Glynn; honorary son and protégé, Nathan Pollnow (family) of Reeseville; two brothers, Frank Wedel of Lake Mills and Jim Wedel of McFarland; one sister, Sharon (Bill) Sonnleitner of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Audrey (Bob) Biersach of Columbus; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Constance; son-in-law, Steven Inglett; sister-in-law, Suzanne Wedel; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ruth and Bob Obermeyer.

A private family service will be held with a public memorial to be held at a future date. Memorials will be organized by the family, setting up an FFA Alumni scholarship, as well as donations to The Lewy Body Dementia Association in memory of his mother. Please watch www.colbob.com for updates. We encourage you to share online condolences with Bob's family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850