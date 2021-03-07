Johnson, Rod

MCFARLAND - Rod Johnson, age 73, of McFarland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. Rod was a kind, gentle, and caring man with a twinkle in his eye and a wry sense of humor.

Rod was born in Glen Ellyn, Ill., on Feb. 1, 1948, to Robert and Norma Jean Johnson. Rod and his family made the move to Madison, Wis., in 1964, where he graduated from East High School in the Class of 1966. He attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison and worked as a part-time manager at the McDonalds on Lake Street; it was there he met his future partner, best friend, and love of his life, Sheryl Rowe. Both Rod and Sheryl graduated from UW-Madison.

Rod worked in the car sales business for nearly 40 years - mostly with the Zimbrick family. Rod had a great passion for photography and birdwatching, with the two often overlapping as he would take trips with Sheryl to capture photos of his favorites: snowy owls, bald eagles, and the ever-elusive wood duck. In the summers, you would find him mowing the lawn, grilling out for his family, or sitting and chatting with his neighbor and friend, Gary. However, the most important part of his life was his children and grandchildren.

Rod is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Sheryl Rowe; daughters, Lindsay (Chris) and Meaghan (Eric); son, Adam (Jenny); grandchildren, Brandon, Samantha, Ayden and Mila; sister, Cindy Collings (Roy); sister-in-law, Miriam Johnson; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Norma Jean Johnson; and brother, Robert Stephen "Steve" Johnson.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family (via Go Fund Me: gf.me/u/zkv2gu) for a memorial bench to be built and placed at one of his favorite bird watching locations.

A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their compassion, care, and respect.

