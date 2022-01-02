Torgerson, Rodney J.

MARSHALL - Rodney J. "Torge" Torgerson, age 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home surrounded by his dogs, King and Queen, on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was born in Madison on Feb. 3, 1943, the son of Arnold and Evelyn Torgerson. On Aug. 7, 1962, Rodney married Betty Joan Moungey. Together they enjoyed fishing, hunting, raising their family, NASCAR and midget racing, and coaching girls' baseball. They enjoyed participating and sponsoring Fishing Has No Boundaries. Rodney was a founding member of the Madison Bass Club and the Wednesday Night Tournaments. He was an avid trapper and enjoyed hunting fox and coyote with all of his buddies in Marshall. Rodney helped farm at the Zeier farm.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty; three children, James (Jean), John (Kelly) and Jerilline (Jeff); 10 grandchildren, Jerry (Patricia), Peter (Brittney), Paul (Amanda), Tyler (Lyndy), Aaron (Jade), Katie (James), Austin (Elizabeth), Jairod, Jonathyn, and Jazelyna; and nine great-grandchildren. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jacqueline; two granddaughters, Jade and Anntonyo; and brother, Theodore.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the INFORMED CHOICE CHAPEL, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison. Private burial will take place at a later date. A special thank you to dear friends, James Cook and Matt Hardy, and to all the farmers who allowed Rodney to hunt over the years.

