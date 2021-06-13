Alderman, Roger A. "Butch"

NEW GLARUS - Roger A. "Butch" Alderman, age 79, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the William S. Middleton VA Memorial Hospital in Madison. He was born on March 20, 1942, in Monroe, Wis., the son of Isaac and Marion (Moritz) Alderman. Butch graduated from New Glarus High School in 1960 where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and baseball, earning all-conference as a senior in basketball. In 1966, he entered in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. On Oct. 6, 1984, he was united in marriage to Beau Lane at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. Butch worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service for many years, retiring in 1998. He had also tended bar at the New Glarus Hotel for 40 years, along with working at Lehnherr's and Olson's grocery store in Belleville, and most recently at Costco in Middleton. Butch was a member of the New Glarus Fire Department; he was also a member of the American Legion Post 141 in New Glarus, played for the Swiss Lanes softball team, and was on the October 2018 Badger Honor Flight. Butch was an avid sports fan, following the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers; he also umpired countless high school baseball and softball games over 30 years in the area. Butch enjoyed playing cards and the shake of the day. He was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus and the Alta Vista Bible Church in Tucson, Ariz. Butch was known for the hugs given and contagious smile when you were with him.

Butch is survived by his wife, Beau; children, Kimberly (fiancé, Scott Parrish) Alderman, Scott (Valerie) Alderman, Shane (Jodi) Fischer, and Heidi (Mike) Harding; special great-nephew, Dylan (Kaedi Gregory) Legnar; and his grandchildren, who knew him as "Papa Butchy," Kassidi and Skyler Alderman, Kaylee, Ashlen and Kyle Fischer, Sawyer Myers, Chesnee Harding, John Harding, and Colton Harding. He is further survived by his brother, Eugene Alderman; sister, Joanne Kronstedt; sister-in-law, Jenny Alderman; Beau's family, nieces, nephews; and his canine companion, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Frederick "Fritz" and Steven "Stubby."

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 at the SWISS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 18 Fifth Ave., New Glarus, WI, with the Rev. William Wineke officiating. Military honors will be accorded.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at the SWISS UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST in New Glarus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.