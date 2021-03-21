Auby, Roger W.

STOUGHTON - Roger William Auby died on March 15, 2021, at the age of 87.

Roger was born on March 8, 1934, in Stoughton, Wis., to Bennie and Ida (Kruse) Auby. Roger attended Stoughton High School, where he graduated in 1952. Roger married Lavelle Laher on Oct. 18, 1958, in Medford, Wis., and together they raised three children. He spent his entire life working on the farm that has been in his family for over 150 years. He took great pride in his farm work and enjoyed sharing the responsibilities with his son, Jeff. Roger was active on the farm through the fall harvest of 2020, after which they moved to Skaalendal. The family grew tobacco for many years. In addition to farming, Roger was employed with AT&T for 30 years and with Great American Insurance Company for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lavelle (Laher); and his three children, Susan (Robert) Dascenzo, Helenville, Wis., Mary (Jeff) Held, Aurora, S.D., and Jeffrey (Dawn) Auby, Stoughton, Wis. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Jared (Flor Flores) Kittelson, Mia (Theran) Kahl, Aaron Held, Austin (Aislinn) Held, Emily (Jake) Martin and Elizabeth Auby; and five great-grandchildren, Lilly Flores, Aida Kahl, Laila Flores, Avery Kahl, and Lola Flores. Roger is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents; and his only sibling, Edith Brandt.

In addition to his family and farm, Roger enjoyed travel, playing cards and volunteering with the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 59. Roger enjoyed following his grandchildren in all of their activities, whether it was basketball, swimming, hockey and showing sheep. Roger was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Roger was particularly proud of his service in the Wisconsin National Guard from 1952 to 1961.

In addition to his immediate family, he will be missed by numerous friends, relatives and former colleagues. He was a kind and loving man, a good friend, neighbor, and citizen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27 at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main Street, Cottage Grove, with Father Brian Dulli officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor would be appreciated to the American Legion Veterans Memorial Park or to Agrace HospiceCare Inc.

