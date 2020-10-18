Bannerman, Roger Trevor

MADISON - Roger Trevor Bannerman, age 75, of Madison, died Oct. 15, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis., after living with advanced prostate cancer for several years. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane; and their two children, Eric of Madison and Julie (Juan Ponce Vázquez) of Tuscaloosa; and by his grandsons, Santiago Ponce Bannerman and Alejandro Ponce Bannerman. He is also survived by his two siblings, Brian (Bonnie) and Gillian (John Martella); and sister-in-law, Cathy Tesar (George). He is further survived by other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Doreen Bannerman; and his parents-in-law, Ladislav and Katherine Krno.

Roger was born July 2, 1945, in London, England, to his father, Raymond, an American serviceman, and his mother, Doreen, a British citizen. After a childhood with frequent moves due to his father's army career, his family settled in Pacific Grove, Calif., where he graduated from high school in 1963. After receiving his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Humboldt State University, he drove across the country to begin graduate school at UW-Madison in the Water Chemistry Program. While in graduate school he met his future wife, Jane. Roger and Jane married in 1971 and settled in Madison.

Roger worked for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and retired with 40 years of state service. After retirement, he worked for the United States Geologic Survey. Roger was instrumental in developing the State of Wisconsin's storm water management program. He conducted groundbreaking storm water research that is still recognized nationally and internationally as fundamental to this science. Roger had a unique ability to build coalitions across industry and government to fund research projects that provided the data that formed the basis of many of DNR's stormwater rules. He developed a deeply personal approach to advocating for the use of science in resource management. He genuinely loved working with others, and he mentored university faculty, graduate students, fellow water quality staff, DNR administrators and the public to build understanding. Roger had a rare mixture of expertise, curiosity, generosity and compassion that was obvious to anyone who worked with him.

Roger loved walking, biking, camping, canoeing, cross country skiing, and sharing his love of the outdoors with others. He enjoyed hiking on trails in local state parks and in the UW Arboretum, where he and Jane were volunteer stewards. Roger and Jane enjoyed canoeing with family and friends on local lakes and rivers. They spent over 30 years canoe camping in the Boundary Waters and in the Sylvania Wilderness. Roger was a passionate photographer, capturing images of nature and adventures with family and friends. He loved hosting friends and spending time with his two grandsons, his boys.

Roger will be remembered as a generous friend and loving father, brother, grandfather, and husband. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

