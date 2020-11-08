Carlson, Roger E.

MADISON – Roger Carlson maintained his positivity during a long battle with cancer. He succumbed peacefully at home where he was under the care of Agrace Hospice.

Roger was born March 22, 1940, in Chicago, to Gordon and Florence. He was a loving husband to Suzanne (West) whom he met at North Park College in Chicago. They were married on Feb. 3, 1962, in Omaha, Neb. He leaves behind sons, Steven (Vicki) and Paul (Corey); grandchildren, Garrett, Rachael, Cailynn, Alyssa and Thomas; and brothers, Bruce (Anne) and David (Carolyn). Many customers of his employer, Central Steel and Wire Company, knew him as a good friend as well as salesman. Roger was an avid collector of American post-Impressionism art and donated several works to the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown, Md. Roger, a Madison resident since 1969, displayed an abundant enthusiasm as a neighbor, member of the Madison Stamp Club, Corvette Club, Gideons International and Bashford Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bashford Methodist Church (Madison) or Agrace Hospice.