Hilgendorf, Roger O.

WAUNAKEE - Roger O. Hilgendorf, age 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born at home on January 2, 1934, in Cross Plains, WI to Carl and Katherine Hilgendorf. Roger was a fantastic husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to all that knew him.

Roger met Nancy Zini while they both worked at the fish hatchery. They were engaged on December 24, 1954, and later married on September 24, 1955, at St. Joseph Church in Madison on Nancy's father's birthday. He worked at the Madison Kipp Corporation in Quality Control for 40 years, his nickname was "Hawkeye" because if the castings were off, they would be rejected. He enjoyed reading the Wisconsin State Journal thoroughly every day. He was a very good dancer and was always a hit at weddings.

Roger was always the kindest, most caring, and patient man you would ever meet. He was always there to listen and to help everyone. If something was broken or not working correctly, he would figure out how to fix it.

Roger is survived by 2 sons, Craig Hilgendorf of Madison, and Kevin Hilgendorf of Lone Rock ; 2 brothers, Chuck (Jeannie) and David (Peggy), 1 sister, Charlene; and many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy of 65 years; parents, 2 sisters, Delores Acker, Betty Pickarts; and 2 brothers, Don Hilgendorf and Bob Hilgendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Westport, with Msgr. James Gunn officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257