Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Hilgendorf
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Hilgendorf, Roger O.

WAUNAKEE - Roger O. Hilgendorf, age 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, June 18, 2021. He was born at home on January 2, 1934, in Cross Plains, WI to Carl and Katherine Hilgendorf. Roger was a fantastic husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to all that knew him.

Roger met Nancy Zini while they both worked at the fish hatchery. They were engaged on December 24, 1954, and later married on September 24, 1955, at St. Joseph Church in Madison on Nancy's father's birthday. He worked at the Madison Kipp Corporation in Quality Control for 40 years, his nickname was "Hawkeye" because if the castings were off, they would be rejected. He enjoyed reading the Wisconsin State Journal thoroughly every day. He was a very good dancer and was always a hit at weddings.

Roger was always the kindest, most caring, and patient man you would ever meet. He was always there to listen and to help everyone. If something was broken or not working correctly, he would figure out how to fix it.

Roger is survived by 2 sons, Craig Hilgendorf of Madison, and Kevin Hilgendorf of Lone Rock ; 2 brothers, Chuck (Jeannie) and David (Peggy), 1 sister, Charlene; and many brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy of 65 years; parents, 2 sisters, Delores Acker, Betty Pickarts; and 2 brothers, Don Hilgendorf and Bob Hilgendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 30 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Westport, with Msgr. James Gunn officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257


Published by Madison.com from Jun. 20 to Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Interment
12:00p.m.
St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery
5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our father, Robert A. Dunn lived at Bright Star in 2019 across the hall from Roger and Nancy. Roger was so kind and attentive to our father who was 94 years old. Roger was such a wonderful and caring man. We will always remember his kindness.
The Dunn Family
June 28, 2021
My sympathy goes out to the family of Roger. I met Roger when I started working at Madison Kipp in 1979 at the age of 19. On my first day, Roger took me under his wing and trained me as a quality control inspector. I enjoyed working with him for the next 16 years. I have good memories of Roger and have always given thanks to him for his friendship. R.I.P. Roger.
Dan McNamara
Work
June 27, 2021
Kevin & family, sorry to read of your loss, georgie
former Dave's Bait
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results