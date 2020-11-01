Jacobson, Roger C.

MADISON - Roger C. Jacobson, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1936, in Madison, the son of Ruberg Jacobson and Elva (Sands) Jacobson. He was united in marriage to Judith Ann Wilkinson on July 6, 1957.

Roger attended Emerson Elementary School and Madison East High School. He worked numerous part-time jobs in his teen years. The first summer after high school he worked for Vogel Construction. On Jan. 19, 1956, he was hired at Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company and worked as a phone operator, installer, cable repairer and union steward and retired after 34 years of service. He proudly owned and operated his own wiring repair company called Roger's Wiring Service. For three years he worked in television installation and for nine years drove cab for Madison Taxi.

Roger and Judy lived at Oak Park Terrace for 26 years, Kipling Drive for 13 years and then bought their first home on Declaration Lane in Madison in 2003. Roger enjoyed campfires and loved having a fire pit on their back patio. He also enjoyed sharing his home with his canine companions and at one point in time had seven Labrador Retrievers, later just one lab and one German Shepherd.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Judith; two daughters, Lori Beth (Don Yager) Bowen and Julie Lynn Jacobson; eight grandchildren, Christopher William Everingham, Jacob Lucas Everingham, Corey Steven Everingham, Westly Mitchell Everingham (girlfriend, Felicia Sperber), Kyle Bowen, Nicole Kirin, Joshua Theodore Jacobson and Jalie Lashawn Marie Johnson; extended family, Gary Everingham, Cindy Everingham and Joseph Everingham; sisters, Sandra (Ron) Disch and Janice Bowden; brother, Donald (Lee) Jacobson; his beloved lab, Willow; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Tamera Marie Jacobson; parents, Ruberg and Elva; son-in-law, Michael Everingham; and beloved pet, Zues, and many other loving furry friends.

A private family service was held. Burial was held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

