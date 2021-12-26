Julseth, Roger

MADISON/DEERFIELD - Roger E. Julseth, age 99, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. He was born on Dec. 3, 1922, the son of George and Betsy (Hoel) Julseth.

Roger attended school in Deerfield, graduating with the class of 1940 from Deerfield High. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry in World War II, where he spent 27 months overseas, receiving several combat medals, including the Purple Heart.

Roger married Wanda Loye on Feb. 20, 1946, in Madison. He was employed with Oscar Mayer & Co. for 38 years, retiring in 1985. He also served on the board of directors of the Heritage Credit Union, retiring in 2011 after 30 years. Roger was a member of the East Side Club. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where he was a former choir member. Roger was known for his beautiful tenor voice. He made many recordings with many local bands.

Roger is survived by his wife, Wanda; daughter, Diann (Steve) Kaatz; grandchildren, James and Justin; two great-grandchildren, Jada and Luxton; and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and three brothers.

A funeral service will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 12 noon on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Entombment with military honors will take place at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona, following the luncheon. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's for their loving care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420