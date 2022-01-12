Klassy, Roger Edward

NEW GLARUS - Roger Edward Klassy, age 95, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the New Glarus Home. He was born on April 12, 1926, in Monticello, the son of William and Louisa (Bidlingmaier) Klassy. Roger graduated from Monticello High School in 1943 at the age of 17, and then entered into the U.S. Navy during World War II. As a naval aviation cadet, he was stationed in Winona, Minn., Iowa City, Iowa, and Alameda, Calif. Following his discharge from the Navy, Roger graduated from the University of Wisconsin. On Aug. 21, 1947, Roger married Anna Marie Schweizer at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello. He would then own and operate Klassy Milling in New Glarus along with his brother, Leon. Roger was very involved in the New Glarus community as an auxiliary Green County sheriff's deputy, charter member of New Glarus EMS, and grounds chairmen for the Wilhelm Tell Guild. Roger was also a 76-year member of the Stuessy-Kuenzi American Legion Post #141, and a loyal Chicago Cubs fan.

Roger is survived by his children, Nedra Klassy-Disch, Michael (Bonnie) Klassy, and Renee (Jerry) Groom; grandchildren, Angela (Tim) Hocking, Branden Disch, Alisa Klassy, and Andrea (Jeff) McSherry; great-grandchildren, Sara and Colin McSherry and Emily Hocking; and a nephew, Tom Hefty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anna; brother, Leon; sister, Lillian Hefty; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emil and Anna Schweizer; and brother-in-law, Roy Schweizer.

Private family services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, Wis., with Pastor Patty Marty officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Highland Cemetery, Monticello, Wis.

Relatives and friends may call from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, at the ZENTNER-BEAL FUNERAL HOME, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, Wis.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.