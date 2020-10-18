Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roger Krueger
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Krueger, Roger E.

BROOKLYN - Roger E. Krueger, age 88, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 1, 1932, in Brooklyn, the son of Vernie and Mabel (Kundert) Krueger.

Roger married the love of his life, Emily Rowe, on Oct. 22, 1952. He taught Hunter's Safety for over 35 years and found great joy in meeting up with his students out in the field.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Emily; son, Allen (Sandy) Krueger and their children, Koven and David; late son Bruce Krueger's children, Derrick and Brandon; daughter, Jean (Harold Jr.) Eichelkraut and their children, Cliff, Darren and Darci; son, Gordon (Jeanine) Krueger and their children, Ryan, Brett, Thomas and Cory; and daughter, Kathy (Kenny) Walker and their daughter, Natalie; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.