BROOKLYN - Roger E. Krueger, age 88, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 1, 1932, in Brooklyn, the son of Vernie and Mabel (Kundert) Krueger.

Roger married the love of his life, Emily Rowe, on Oct. 22, 1952. He taught Hunter's Safety for over 35 years and found great joy in meeting up with his students out in the field.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Emily; son, Allen (Sandy) Krueger and their children, Koven and David; late son Bruce Krueger's children, Derrick and Brandon; daughter, Jean (Harold Jr.) Eichelkraut and their children, Cliff, Darren and Darci; son, Gordon (Jeanine) Krueger and their children, Ryan, Brett, Thomas and Cory; and daughter, Kathy (Kenny) Walker and their daughter, Natalie; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

