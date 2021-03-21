Manthe, Roger Scott

DEFOREST - Roger Scott Manthe, age 50, of DeForest, passed away from a farming accident on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at UW Hospital Emergency Room. He was born on Jan. 25, 1971, in Madison, Wis., the son of Wayne and Darlene (Pieper) Manthe. He married Mollie Riley on May 31, 1997, in Leeds, Wis.

Roger graduated from DeForest High School in 1989 and went on to college at UW-Madison, attending the Farm & Industry Short Course. Roger had a passion for farming at a very young age. He purchased his parents' dairy farm at 18, making him the third generation, where he started with 17 milking cows. Through the years, he had to overcome many obstacles to fulfill his dream of expanding the farm and handing it down to his two kids. Roger completed two expansions, one in 2004 and one in 2015, currently milking 400 cows with his children. He was extremely hard-working and accepted any challenge that came his way, always finding the positive.

Roger enjoyed being out on his Harley, taking road trips, and going snowmobiling with his kids, making sure to stop at Reilly's Pub each year, his favorite bar on the trails. He liked going to Breakfast on the Farm and farm shows. He was fond of going to tractor pulls with friends and family. He was a build-it-himself/fix-it-all kind of guy, never wanting to buy. There was never a dull moment with him while in the chopper. He always wondered where his next wagon was or who was on their way to the field next. He was always on the go, never had time to stop. After a long day's work, he liked his beer. Many memories were made over the years, and he was always having fun or joking. Siblings, nephews, and friends were always there to help out with fieldwork or wherever needed. Two nephews have been huge assets to the farm; Matt worked on the farm in his teen years, staying with the family over the summers and weekends, and Joey is always willing to help in any way he can. Both nephews have been role models for the kids.

Roger was looking forward to Ian graduating high school this spring and walking Libby down the aisle, welcoming Austin into the family, in June 2022. He attended Door Creek Church, where he had many close friends. He also was in charge of organizing the Pieper family reunion yearly and always enjoyed learning about his family history. He taught Sunday school and was on the church council. Roger always had a big smile on his face. His famous words were "first we work, then we play" and "if you don't have time to get it done today, then when will you have time?"

Until we meet again, dad, rest in peace. We love you!

Roger is survived by his two children, Elizabeth "Libby" (fiancé, Austin Statz) Manthe and Ian Manthe; sisters, Patty (Joe) Lapacek, Diane Knapton, and Donna (Jeff) Davidson; brothers, Dan "Chubber" (Jennifer) Manthe and Kevin (Megan Grundahl) Manthe; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan; brother, Douglas; and parents, Wayne and Darlene Manthe.

A funeral service will be held at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison, on Monday, March 29, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Leeds Township. A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Sunday, March 28, from noon until 5 p.m.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054