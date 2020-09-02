Olstad, Roger L. "Ike"

EDGERTON - Roger L. "Ike" Olstad, 92, of Edgerton, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Ike was born to the late Clarence and Kathryn (Abrahamson) Olstad on April 25, 1928, at the family farm in Albion Township. He was a 1946 graduate of Edgerton High School, where he played football and boxed, and then entered into the U.S. Army. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and was extremely well read. Ike was a third generation farmer, farming his entire life at Down Home Farms in Albion Township, which was established in 1907. Down Home Farms was honored as a Century Farm at the Wisconsin State Fair in 2007. He was a devoted registered Holstein breeder and longtime tobacco grower. Ike was a member of the Farmers Union, the Dane County Holstein Breeders Association and a past board member, and on the Board of the Albion Historical Society. Ike played on the Albion Tigers Home Talent team for many years and was an avid bowler. Ike loved family gatherings and was very devoted to his extended family. He was a great story teller, remembered family history and often said, "I have a memory like a steal trap!"

He was a longtime member of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church

Ike is survived by his brother, James (Sonjia) Olstad of Stoughton; sisters-in-law, Helen Olstad of Edgerton, Elaine Olstad of Stoughton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Wayne Olstad, Donald Olstad, Rose (Vince) Tranchita, and an infant sister, Joyce Olstad. A special thank you to all of the family members who took care of Ike, allowing him to live on the homestead until his final days. Finally, thank you to Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at ALBRECHT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Edgerton. Private family funeral services will be held directly after. In Accordance with Rock County Phase 2 capacity restrictions, the family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards, and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Face masks are required. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, are assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Ike's name to the Albion Historical Society or Agrace Hospice.