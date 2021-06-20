Rowin, Roger Lee

MIDDLETON - Roger Lee Rowin, age 79, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Nov. 15, 1941, in Stoughton. After graduating from Edgerton High School in 1959, Roger began active duty in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He served from 1960-62. Roger graduated from UW-Whitewater in 1967, majoring in history with minors in economics, English literature and political science. Later he attended UW-Madison graduate school, receiving Master of Arts degrees in social work in 1973 and in public policy and administration from the La Follette School of Government in 1974.

In 1973, Roger was elected to the Middleton City Council where he served three consecutive terms and was elected council president from 1977-1978. In 1974, Roger ran for the legislature and in 1975, he was a member of the Dane County Executive Committee of the Democratic Party. Roger also served on the Middleton Police Commission.

Roger worked for the State of Wisconsin in the Department of Health and Social Services. He had an important impact on the lives of children and families in Wisconsin through his work on child support reform initiatives, including wage withholding and the percent standard. Roger enjoyed working on initiatives to make government more effective. He liked getting things done and was an excellent mediator. His last position was as deputy director of the KIDS Project, which developed a statewide computer system for child support enforcement. Roger retired from government service on Feb. 14, 1997.

In April 1977, Roger met his future wife, Mary. They were married in the State Capitol on May 21, 1988 – which Roger always said was the happiest day of his entire life. Roger and Mary traveled to 64 countries together (some several times). In 2006, Roger became active in the UW-Madison's International Students Association, helping foreign students to feel at home in Wisconsin. Roger and Mary made their home together in Middleton from 1981 until his death.

Roger and Mary have established two endowments in the UW-Whitewater School of Letters and Science, The David W. Adamany Scholarship Endowment and The Roger and Mary Rowin Faculty Endowment. David Adamany was a favorite professor at Whitewater and a good friend. Roger took classes in constitutional law, civil liberties and state government from Adamany. Roger wanted Adamany's name on the scholarship endowment because Adamany loved working with students and loved teaching.

Roger enjoyed meeting new people, spending summer evenings on the Union Terrace, discussing world affairs, attending the theatre, watching films, and walking everyday around Middleton's network of nature preserves. Roger played Sheepshead twice a week and enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball. Roger was full of energy and passion for the things he loved. He was always looking out for others and was generous with his time and money when he could help someone in need. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Roger is survived by his wife, Mary; sister, Beth (Richard) Heller; and brother, Gary (Barb) Rowin.

Memorials may be gifted in Roger's name to the Middleton Senior Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761