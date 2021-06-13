Rulseh, Roger David and James R. "Jim"

MADISON - Roger D. Rulseh, 96, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021. His son, Jim Rulseh, 65, preceded him in death on Jan. 16, 2021.

Roger and Jim are survived by Roger's children and Jim's siblings: Sue (Paul) Fieber, Steve (Marilyn), Ted (Noelle), Maggie (Dan) Immerfall, Mary (Bill) Kindelberger, John (Lori), and Jim's twin sister, Ann (Tom Kasper).

Jim is further survived by his wife, Darlene; and their children, Tina (Rick) Anchondo, Sheila (Tim) O'Donnell, Matt (Crystal) Monroe, Jason (Mirna) Monroe, Erika (Chris) McKee and Brandon Rulseh.

A joint celebration of Roger's and Jim's lives will be held on Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the JOHN WALL PAVILION, Tenney Park, 402 N. Thornton Ave., Madison. A brief program will be presented at 1 p.m. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

