Roland Rosenkranz
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Rosenkranz, Roland J.

MADISON - Roland J. Rosenkranz, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. He was born on June 6, 1940, in Highland, the son of Charles and Josephine (Votruba) Rosenkranz.

Roland served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, where he met his wife of 49 years, Gisela. He worked as an industrial engineer for Rayovac for many years. After retirement, he and Gisela enjoyed travel, with Turkey, Spain, Mexico and Peru being a few of their adventures. Roland enjoyed woodworking, painting, landscaping and genealogy.

Roland is survived by his dedicated and loving wife, Gisela; two sons, Roland (Jean Crupper) Rosenkranz Jr. and Neil Rosenkranz; granddaughter, Addisen (Josh) Carson; and great-grandson, Cooper Carson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, with the Rev. Mark Remner presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday. Burial will be held in the Highland Public Cemetery at a later date.

A special thank you to our many, many supportive friends. Without them, the past year would have been impossible. Their friendship made all prior years a blessing in every regard.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Oct
7
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue, Middleton, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Roland for many years, I loved his simple take on life and his passion for his family. I am sure he will be deeply missed. My deepest sympathies! Denis Campfield
Denis Campfield
October 3, 2021
