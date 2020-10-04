Williamson, Rolland H. "Rollie"

MASON CITY, Iowa - Rolland H. "Rollie" Williamson, a long time Madison, Wis., resident, passed away of natural causes on Sept. 30, 2020, in Mason City, Iowa, at the age of 94. He was surrounded by members of his family.

Rollie was preceded in death by Lillian, his wife of 49 years; daughter, Sara; son, Joseph and; grandchildren, Kara Shinners and Paul Williamson.

Rollie grew up in Madison, where he graduated from Central High School. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Iowa State University after serving in the U. S. Army, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. He earned his degree in architecture at Iowa State and returned to Madison in 1958 to begin his 45 year career as an architect and to raise his growing family with Lillian. Together they had 10 children; Gayle, Sara, Joseph, Mary, Matthew, Amy, Alta, Kara, Paula and Lora.

Rollie became very actively involved in the competitive hobbies of his kids, including diving, gymnastics and skiing. He so loved skiing that he skied well into his 80s and served for many years as the President of Blackhawk Ski Club in Middleton, where he was a member and dedicated volunteer. He loved the ski hill and making snow with his friends and fellow volunteers. Rollie was also a tremendous woodworker, designing and building the family home, including many of its furnishings.

As an architect, Rollie was a founding partner in the architectural firm of BWZ in Madison, with Ron Bowen and Fred Zimmerman. Together they teamed up to design many distinctive and award winning commercial and educational buildings in Madison and the Midwest.

Rollie will be laid to rest in Mount Horeb to be with Lillian, Joseph, Sara and other family members. His family will be celebrating his life in a private ceremony at the lake in Clear Lake, Iowa, where Rollie enjoyed landing many walleyes with son, Joe.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Blackhawk Ski Club; PO Box 628094; Middleton, WI 53562-8094 or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Rollie's family would like to thank the MercyOne North Iowa nurses and staff that were so kind and caring during his time there.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel

126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

(641) 423-2372

ColonialChapels.com.