MIDDLETON - Rollin Garrett Jansky, age 88, passed away on March 2, 2021, at Attic Angel Place, Middleton, where he resided the past several years. Rollin was born Oct. 6, 1932, in Lacrosse, Wis., to Helen May (Garrett) and Raymond Clinton Jansky.

Rollin graduated from Central High School in La Crosse, and after military service in the U.S. Army, he went on to receive his M.S. in art in 1959 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He taught art in both primary and secondary schools in Madison, before taking a position in 1965 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in the Fine Arts Department. In 1971, he spent a year as senior lecturer in sculpture at the College of Art and Design in Cheltenham, England. In 1980, he was the chairman of the Fine Arts Department at UW-Parkside.

His large scale polyester and fiberglass sculpture with their beautiful "custom car" finishes have been seen in many group exhibitions in the state, including shows at Mount Mary College, the Madison Art Center, the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, and the Charles A Wustum Museum of Fine Arts. He participated in a two-person show at McIntosh Gallery, the University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario, and was also in solo shows at the Sigfred Gallery at the Ohio University in Athens, the University of Wisconsin–Parkside, and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Throughout his career he achieved several awards, including a second place award in National Sculpture "73," which toured five Southern states. Rollin concluded his career as an emeritus professor at UW–Parkside.

Rollin liked experiencing travel and learning about the history, and food, of other places and cultures. He was always partial to a good espresso and a hearty homemade bread. He enjoyed classical and jazz music, home repair projects, politics, and conversation. He especially enjoyed engaging with people, of all ages. Nothing made him happier than a good meal with a lively debate. He loved his home in Kenosha, and took great pride in its care.

Rollin moved from his beloved home in Kenosha to the Attic Angel Place, to be closer to his family. Rollin was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert E. Jansky. He leaves behind his sister, Joan E. (Jansky) Pulver; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

The family gratefully thanks the staff of Attic Angel Place and Heartland Hospice Care for the special and attentive caring that they provided Rollin. COVID restrictions made this especially comforting.

