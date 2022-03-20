Rollin Harold Odland

March 17, 1931-March 7, 2022

STOUGHTON - Rollin H. "Rollie" Odland, age 90, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on March 17, 1931, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Otis and Alma (Anderson) Odland.

Rollie graduated from Stoughton High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955. After his military service, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and met the love of his life, Rita Stubbs, and was married on Feb. 28, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Rollie and his wife, Rita, lived in several cities in Wisconsin early in their marriage including Whitewater, Beloit, Lancaster, and Milwaukee before establishing their permanent home in Rollie's hometown of Stoughton in 1969.

As Rollie traveled through the state early in his career, he became passionate about helping those who were less fortunate and embraced the notion of developing public polices to help serve low-income individuals and families. His passion remained through his work of 33 years as a State Administrator for the Employment Service of the State of Wisconsin where he helped provide thousands of unemployed low-income people with meaningful opportunities to participate in the labor force.

Rollie enjoyed playing golf, camping and spending time with his family and dogs. A strong advocate of civic engagement, Rollie served his community as a member of the Stoughton School Board and as a Stoughton City Council member for over two decades.

Rollie is survived by daughter, Renee (Floyd) Pratt; sons, Robin (Anne) Odland and Ross (Susan) Odland; grandsons, Nate (Kaylee) Pratt, Davis Pratt, Torsten (Anna-Claire Siena) Odland, Lars Odland and Eric Odland; granddaughters, Amanda (Kenneth) Denton and Elyse Odland; and great-grandchildren, Christopher Denton, Jonathan Denton and Philippe Pratt. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 62 years, Rita Odland; brother, Otis Odland; sisters, Ann Dornbusch and Lorraine O'Connell; and grandson, Jonathan Pratt.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life open to friends and family will be held at the VFW Hall located at 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton, on April 23, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend and celebrate Rollie's wonderful life with his family.

Memorials may be made to the Stoughton Landmarks Commission, Fund 235, 207 S. Forrest St., Stoughton, WI 53589. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

