Rollin Harold Odland
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Stoughton
1358 Hwy 51 N
Stoughton, WI

Rollin Harold Odland

March 17, 1931-March 7, 2022

STOUGHTON - Rollin H. "Rollie" Odland, age 90, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery. A celebration of life open to friends and family will be held at the VFW HALL, 200 Veterans Road, Stoughton, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, Anyone is welcome to attend and celebrate Rollie's wonderful life with his family.

Memorials may be made to the Stoughton Landmarks Commission, Fund 235, 207 S. Forrest St., Stoughton, WI 53589. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590


Published by Madison.com on Apr. 17, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Stoughton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
