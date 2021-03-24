Belshaw, Ronald David

MADISON - Ronald David Belshaw, age 47, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly of heart issues on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

He was born in Madison, Wis., to John and Ruth Belshaw on Dec. 14, 1973. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1992 and received his architectural technician degree from MATC in 1998.

He was an accomplished guitar player and spent much of his young adult life playing in bands with his cousin, Will Nimmow, and various friends. After college he went on to work in the construction trade and became a highly skilled craftsman who could turn out beautiful projects. He was married to Kelly Belshaw in 2000, and together they had four children. He later met the love of his life, Emma Loehnertz. They had recently finished work on their dream house, which he was very proud of. His greatest joys were his four children, Madeline, Grace, Sydney and Benjamin. He spent many years as head coach of Grace and Sydney's traveling softball team. He loved spending summer weekends in the dugout watching them play. He was incredibly proud of Maddie's place on the Dean's list at UW-Milwaukee every semester. He looked forward to teaching Ben how to swing a hammer this summer and was excited when he chose to take a woodworking class in high school next year.

Ron was a lifelong Green Bay Packers and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed taking Emma and the kids to games. Without shame, he very loudly (and unsuccessfully) tried to get Yadier Molina's signature for Grace at a game because he knew that was her favorite player. Ron's love for his entire family was immeasurable. He would move heaven and earth to help you if he could. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ron is survived by his children, Madeline, Grace, Sydney and Benjamin Belshaw; his longtime partner, Emma Loehnertz; his mother, Ruth Belshaw; his brother, Jeff (April) Belshaw; and his four nephews; his ex-wife, Kelly Belshaw; and his many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, John Belshaw; his grandparents, Sarah Elizabeth and Arthur Webb, Marion and Donald Doerfer, and Richard and Georgia Belshaw; his close uncle and mentor, Scott Mittnacht; his aunts, Susie Belshaw and Arlene Curkeet; his uncle, Ronald Belshaw; and his cousin, Todd Belshaw.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family or donations can be made online at https://gofund.me/2417bd62. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

(608) 274-1000