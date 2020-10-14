Bollig, Ronald B.

SUN PRAIRIE - Our hearts are weeping as Ronald B. "Ron" Bollig, age 81, left us and entered the gates of Heaven on Oct. 11, 2020. Ron was born in Madison on June 1, 1939, to Bernard "Ben" and Ruth (Mueller) Bollig. Ron married Barbara (Monday) on March 14, 1964. They were married 56 years. Dad graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1957. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a Reciprocating Aircraft Engine Mechanic. He served our country for four years, seven months, and seven days. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he returned home and joined Local 314 as a Lather, also known as a Lathologist by him and his co-workers, working for 39 years until retiring in 2001.

In his younger years, Dad enjoyed riding his Harley and being a stock car mechanic. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was proud of his large and gorgeous vegetable gardens. He started all of his plants from seeds in his self-made greenhouse, growing extra plants for family and friends. There wasn't anything he couldn't build or fix. He could always come up with a way to make something work, often designing some original gadget to get the job done. He never needed to hire a repairman for anything. He was careful, meticulous, and a perfectionist with everything he did, including being careful not to rip the wrapping paper while opening presents! We will always hear his voice telling us the right way to do something - his way - which typically always made sense and was successful. Dad had a quick wit and dry sense of humor until the end. We never knew when he was joking or was serious. He always kept us laughing and on our toes. When Dad retired, he spent 17 years up north at his lake-side haven, originally owned and named by his parents, the B & R Ranch. He eventually returned to Sun Prairie as his health declined, but continued to spend as much time there as possible.

Ron leaves behind his wife, Barbara; sister, Linda (Bill) Preboski; daughters, Rona Bollig and Ronette and husband, Brian Anderson; and grandchildren, Juwan Hill, Nicole Pronger, and Amanda Pronger. Additionally, he is survived by aunt, Betty (Bollig) Flynn; nephew, Paul (Renae) DeBarbieri and their children, Roman and Logan; brother-in-law, Len (Sharon) Monday; his "good boy," Max; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Ruth Bollig; brother-in-law, Steve DeBarbieri; in-laws, William and Olena Monday; and his faithful companion, Buddy, who will be buried with him. We will miss Dad dearly. He will forever be in our hearts and never far from our thoughts. Dad was knowledgeable about so many things. We will miss him, especially when we want to seek his wisdom on how to fix or accomplish something. Hopefully we will remember at least 50% of what he taught us. We will always think about how it should be done correctly, with a smile in our hearts - his way.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 227 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Please follow Covid rules.

The family would like to thank Dr. Greg Motl, Dr. Lisa Kaufman, and Dr. Scott Ferguson for their patience, guidance, and understanding on his final journey, to Heartland Hospice for their support which enabled us to care for him at home, to our co-workers who made it possible for us to be home with Dad, for all the support and prayers from family and friends. Mom, thank you for the amazing and loving care you provided Dad; without it, we wouldn't have had the time we did with him.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

View funeral link: https://facebook.com/Sacred-Hearts-of-Jesus-and-Mary-Parish-273291729509005/videos/?ref=page_internal&mt_nav=0.

