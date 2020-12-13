Menu
Ronald Brischke
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Brischke, Ronald J. "Ron"

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz./MADISON - Ronald J. "Ron" Brischke, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born on Nov. 2, 1937, to Joseph and Florence (Zimmer) Brischke in Madison, Wis.

Ron worked for 30 years at Wisconsin Bell / AT&T, starting as a lineman and ending his career as sales manager for large business accounts throughout the state. After retiring in 1988 he started his own business in screen printing and embroidery, Royal T Promotions. Ron was an avid golfer and champion of numerous tournaments both in Wisconsin and Arizona, where he retired in Sun City West, Ariz. Ron's passions beside golf were hunting, fishing, bowling, reading and road trips with his wife.

Ron is survived by his wife, Gail; sons, Jeffery (Gabriella) and Craig (Andrea); daughter, Kim (Dave) Wermuth; grandchildren, Kurtis, Max, Tyler, Nick and Danielle; great-granddaughter, Archer; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday. Interment with full military honors will follow the mass at Highland Memory Garden.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
5001 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, WI
Dec
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Highland Memory Gardens
3054 Highway BB, Madison, WI
Dec
14
Interment
12:00p.m.
Highland Memory Gardens
3054 Highway BB, Madison, WI
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sad to lose a long time friend.
Truman Klipstein
December 14, 2020
Our thoughts are with the Brischke family especially today as you gather in Madison. Family was so important to Ron. He was so proud of his children and Grandchildren. I admired both your Dad and Mother for keeping the family together for special occasions. I am a first cousin of Irene.
Jim and Bonnie Ames Larson
December 14, 2020
Anne Murphy
December 13, 2020
