Brischke, Ronald J. "Ron"

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz./MADISON - Ronald J. "Ron" Brischke, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born on Nov. 2, 1937, to Joseph and Florence (Zimmer) Brischke in Madison, Wis.

Ron worked for 30 years at Wisconsin Bell / AT&T, starting as a lineman and ending his career as sales manager for large business accounts throughout the state. After retiring in 1988 he started his own business in screen printing and embroidery, Royal T Promotions. Ron was an avid golfer and champion of numerous tournaments both in Wisconsin and Arizona, where he retired in Sun City West, Ariz. Ron's passions beside golf were hunting, fishing, bowling, reading and road trips with his wife.

Ron is survived by his wife, Gail; sons, Jeffery (Gabriella) and Craig (Andrea); daughter, Kim (Dave) Wermuth; grandchildren, Kurtis, Max, Tyler, Nick and Danielle; great-granddaughter, Archer; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass on Monday. Interment with full military honors will follow the mass at Highland Memory Garden.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257