MAZOMANIE - Ronald Lee Calkins, age 87, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. He was born March 31, 1934. Ron was the oldest of three children, born to Ray and Lenore Calkins of Mazomanie.

Ron met his future wife, Phyllis, while roller skating in Madison in 1955. They enjoyed roller skating together, entering many dance competitions. They were married Aug. 18, 1956, and had two children, David and Vickie.

Ron worked for 38 years until he retired from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The family enjoyed many vacations touring the Southwest U.S. He was an assistant scout master for Mazomanie Troop 58. He enjoyed refereeing Recreation and WIAA level basketball and volleyball. Ron enjoyed singing and acting in many of Mazomanie's community based theatrical productions. He was involved in the Lions Club and the Model A Restorers Club. He and Phyllis traveled the nation in caravan fashion to the National Conventions in their Model A, with New York being their furthest destination. For 65 years, Ron and Phyllis enjoyed their home and yard in Mazomanie.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis; daughter, Vickie Kalscheur of Madison; son, David of Gresham, Ore.; and grandchildren, Joshua (Emily) and Jacob Kalscheur, all of Illinois, Kathryn Kalscheur (Will Reinhardt) of Madison, and David and Rebecca Calkins of Gresham, Ore. His sister, Sharon Moore, and brother, Jay Scott, of Arizona, also survive him, along with their children.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. at GUNDERSON CAMACHO BLACK EARTH FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1710 Center St., Black Earth. A reception will follow at 5 p.m. at GRANDMA MARY'S CAFE, 175 US-14, Arena. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

