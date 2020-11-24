Menu
Ronald Disher

Disher, Ronald Conrad

POYNETTE – Ronald Conrad Disher, age 77, of Poynette, passed away at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Ron was born on Oct. 8, 1943, in Stevens Point, the son of Peter and Nellie (Trzebiatowski) Disher. He graduated from St. Mary's Junior High School in Fancher in 1956 and from PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point in 1960. In 1961, Ron volunteered for the draft and served three years in Germany where he met the love of his life, Karin. He went on to serve one year in South Vietnam as a Combat Engineer. Ron and Karin had two children, of whom he was very proud: Peter Disher of Madison and Susan Borden of Doha, Qatar. He joined the Wisconsin State Patrol in June of 1968 and served 30 years before retiring in 1997. He then taught at Madison College in 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Karin (Schulz) Disher; children, Peter Disher and Susan Borden; siblings, Donald Disher, Mary (Disher) Lokken, Marcy (Disher) Nichols and William Disher; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Regina Disher, Cynthia Disher, Jerome Disher and Lucille (Disher) Krebs.

Memorial services will be held for immediate family only at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, with Father Balaraju Eturi presiding. Military rites will be provided by the Poynette Area Veterans following the service. Inurnment will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ron's name to St. Croix Hospice, 414 Broadway St., Baraboo, WI 53913.

Special thanks to friends, Mary Lou and Ken Mepham, Sarah and Andy Quinn, Katelyn Quinn, Barb and Larry Johnson for their love and support.

Too well loved to ever be forgotten, forever in our hearts, rest in eternal peace.



Published by Madison.com on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Memorial service
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes
426 E Washington St, Poynette, WI 53955
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Rest in Peace my friend.
harry glisczinski
Served In Military Together
November 23, 2020
Karin, Susan and Peter,
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Ron’s career as a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stood out as going beyond the
day to day service of protecting the public. He also dedicated his time and leadership to the careers of Troopers throughout our state and nation. Those Troopers and their agencies are fortunate that Ron helped lay the foundations
of protecting and promoting their interests.
Thank you for your love and support for Ron throughout his career. So many of his friends and colleagues relied on his counsel and guidance. Ron was a true friend you could rely on day and night. He will be missed by many and remembered by all for years to come.
Sincerely,
David Collins
Retired Superintendent
Wisconsin State Patrol
David Collins
November 22, 2020
To Karen and Family; I am an alumni of the 2nd WSP Academy Class
of 1956. I know I met him occasionally through the years probably at
in - service weeks at Fort McCoy. After my retirement in 1989, I would
see him at our WSPAA breakfasts at the Green Lantern too. Ron was
highly respected by his peers and a valuable asset for our retiree
association. Sincerest sympathy to all of you. Orv Froh xx
Orville Froh
Coworker
November 22, 2020
In this world, there are a few good men. With the passing of Ron, we have lost one of the best. Even though I am but a cousin, I mourn Ron’s death as a brother and trust that today, he walks with God.
Jim Disher
Family
November 22, 2020
What a nice person, alway a smile on his face. I remember him ducking to walk through a doorway. Many memories. RIP Ronnie.
Barbara (Glisczinski)Cole
Family
November 22, 2020