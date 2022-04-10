Ronald "Ronnie" Flock

Jan. 14, 1942 - April 6, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS - Ronald "Ronnie" Flock, age 80, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating.

Ronnie was born January 14, 1942 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin the son of Leonard and Irene (Robinson) Flock. Ronnie began shining shoes at the age of eight. As he grew, his vision of Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton to become one destination for local businesses to grow together did as well. Ronnie also loved sharing his passion for youth basketball, assisting in the inception of the Dells Club Basketball program. He saw this as a place for children of all backgrounds to have equality and opportunity. While winning was always a hopeful outcome, building character and integrity amongst anyone with ties to the program was upon the base it was built. Ronnie did not judge a person on wealth or standing, but on character and character alone. There was one person and one person alone that could make Ronnie do something that he disagreed with, and he found that person in Mary Louise Flock, lovingly known as "Spoo". Married September 26, 1964, Ronnie and Mary began their life together having four loving children, enjoying the occasional evening at supper clubs, and time with their friends and family. Spoo was the only love he could ever know and was very proud to consider himself her lone protector.

Ronnie is survived by his children: Jacqueline Flock (Jason), Peter Flock (Becky), Tracy Cimaroli (Jamie), Kevin Flock (Lara); 15 grandchildren: Sydney (Brandon), Hunter, Sawyer (Shane), PJ (Emma), Alex, Greta, Chloe, Abby, Josie, Bailey, Cooper, Harrison, Carys, Brooke, Bethany and great-grandson, Hans.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Irene; his wife, Mary Louise "Spoo" and his brother, Jim.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

