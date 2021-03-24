Garton, Ronald F.

MADISON - Ron Garton passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 86, with his wife by his side.

Ron was born on Feb. 28, 1935, in Eau Claire, Wis., the only child of Floyd and Beulah Garton. He graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1953 and from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Social Work and a master's degree in Social Work. Ron was in the U.S. Army Reserves and was called in for the Berlin Crisis. When he returned home, he was set up on a blind date by his childhood friend, Rich, with his wife Carole's best friend, Kathy. Ron married Kathleen Fodor in South St. Paul, Minn., on Aug. 31, 1963, and they moved to Milwaukee for Ron to finish his schooling. He worked at the Wales School for Boys as a social worker for five years, and after moving to Madison, he spent the rest of his career as a Probation and Parole Officer for the State of Wisconsin, where he always gave his clients the benefit of the doubt, which didn't always work in his favor. While his work was demanding, he enjoyed working with his colleagues, especially playing Sheepshead during lunch, the occasional poker game and stopping every morning at Lane's Bakery for a donut.

Ron's love of the water began as a teenager when he was a lifeguard. He was an avid swimmer, boater and fisherman with his friends, Wayne and Rich, and a sailor with his friend, Ron, on Lake Superior. Ron was proud to say that he last waterskied when he was 71. He enjoyed taking his family boating, making lasting memories of the summer trips to Minocqua every year that they will forever cherish. Ron was a huge music and movie lover, especially Neil Diamond, Broadway musicals and James Bond movies, growing up around the movie theater with his Dad, who was a projectionist. He read the newspaper from front to back every day, completing the word search and watched the news, Wheel of Fortune and MSNBC religiously. He was an active and dedicated member of Lake Edge UCC for 45 years where he was an usher and on the Board of Trustees and a member of Kiwanis, where his good friend, Mike, always provided transportation to meetings.

Ron was a family man who truly enjoyed being around his children and grandchildren and was their biggest cheerleader, rarely missing a sporting event or activity in which they participated. He was a sweet, gentle, kind, compassionate and good-hearted person with a fantastic sense of humor. Throughout all his health issues over the years, you would never find him complaining, and he always had a smile on his face. Ron had a passion for his family and the Wisconsin Badgers, where he held football season tickets for over 40 years, including attending two Rose Bowls with Kathy, and cared deeply about social issues and was a proud lifelong democrat who championed their causes.

Ron is survived by the love of his life and devoted partner and caregiver of 57 years, Kathy; his daughter, Nicole (Scott) Laufenberg; and four grandchildren, Hannah and Lauren Laufenberg and Casey and Cody Garton and their mother, Jill Garton. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, John (Nancy) Fodor; sisters-in-law, Susan (Larry) Lick and Barbara Fodor (Paul Gantriis); his cousins, Audrey, Dana and Margy; nieces and nephews, Lynn, Bob, Ben and Andrea; and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Andrew and Elizabeth Fodor; and beloved son, Jeff. Jeff's ashes will be interred with his Dad. A special thanks to Nikki and Scott for all their support and the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their care and compassion.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Masks and social distancing will be required. A funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Lex Liberatore presiding. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Ron's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 2 p.m. on Thursday. A private family burial with military honors will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin at secondharvestmadison.org or Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 at agrace.org/donate, paying it forward with kindness. On Wisconsin! Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

