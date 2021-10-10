Gehin, Ronald F. "Ron"

MIDDLETON - Ronald F. "Ron" Gehin, age 83, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Feb. 5, 1938, in Madison, Wis., the son of Emil Gehin and Monica (Schoepp) Gehin. Ron graduated from Middleton High School, and he married Nancy Schwandt on March 30, 1968, in Middleton, Wis. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard of Wisconsin and was honorably discharged in August of 1965.

Ron owned E. Gehin & Son Landscaping with his father for 21 years and then developed an owner/operator over-the-road trucking business for 17 years. During retirement, he enjoyed driving a school bus for the Middleton/Cross Plains school district and Badger Bus.

Ron was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton, Wis. He enjoyed the Wisconsin lakes and loved to spend time fishing and being out on the boat. He also loved snowmobiling, was a member of the C.P. Riders snowmobile club and spent time maintaining local trails. He was an avid deer hunter and trap shooter as well. He was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Jodi (Pferron) Morrow and Bryan Gehin; grandchildren, AnnaRose (Rob) Girvin, Mark McCabe, Samuel (Katie) McCabe, Leo and Joseph Morrow; and sisters, Marilyn Schuetz, Betty Peterson and Barbara Gehin. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Norman Gehin.

A memorial service will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761