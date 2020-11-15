Hansen, Ronald Jay

MADISON - Ronald Jay Hansen, age 79, passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2020, in Orange, Calif. Ron was born July 20, 1941, in Madison, the son of George and Evelyn Hansen. Ron was a life-long resident of Madison's east side, graduating from Madison East in 1959. Later that year he enlisted in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, serving until 1965. In 1963 Ron married Jaqueline Jensen, and they had two children, Michael and Sheri. For many years Ron delivered Budweiser, and later retired from Mariner Hospital where he worked in maintenance. Ron married Kathy (Bailey) Hansen in 1994, and she preceded him in death in 2016. Ron moved to California in March 2020 to be close to his children as he fought a battle with esophageal cancer.

Ron is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael Hansen and Christine Hansen of Anaheim, Calif.; daughter, Sheri Hansen of San Diego, Calif.; granddaughter, Mackenzie (Hansen) McNiff and her husband, Vaughn McNiff; grandson, Macade Hansen; stepdaughter, Michelle Carlson and her husband, Brian Carlson of Waunakee; stepdaughter, Dawn Guess of Madison; and four step-grandchildren. No services are planned.