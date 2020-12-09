Hellenbrand, Ronald V.

WAUNAKEE - Ronald V. "Connie" Hellenbrand, age 89, of Waunakee, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Home Again Assisted Living in Waunakee.

He was born on March 1, 1931, to Mathew and Lucille (Kalscheur) Hellenbrand. Ron graduated from Waunakee High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army for two years, 1951-53. Ron married Joanne E. Domini on Sept. 12, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pine Bluff, Wis. They were married for over 55 years.

Ron worked for the Waunakee Alloy Company prior to serving in the Army. Following his military service, Ron worked in sales for Rundle Spence Manufacturing Company in Madison for over 37 years.

Ron loved sports. He played football and baseball in high school and continued playing baseball for many years following graduation. He also had many years of fun traveling with a great group of Waunakee guys on their yearly golf trip to Florida. Dad had a wonderful time on the Badger Honor Flight where he shared many memories and pictures of his trip.

He is survived by son, Mitch (Linda) Hellenbrand; daughters, Kim Nonn, Kelli (Paul) Hamilton, Kristi (Jim) Amelong, Lisa (Rick) Martin, and Shelli (Jeff) Ellickson; his grandchildren, Heather (Torey) Carpenter, Steven Hellenbrand, Nicole (Evan) Knuese, Josh Nonn, Garrett Hamilton, Jordan Hamilton, Brandon Amelong, Taryn (Christopher) Green, Christopher Martin, Quintin (Kristen) Martin, Drew (Katie) Ellickson, Reed Ellickson, and Morgan Ellickson; and several great-grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne; his son-in-law, Tom Nonn; brother, Vernon Hellenbrand; his parents; and his in-laws, Steve and Catherine Domini.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, 209 South Street, Waunakee. Monsignor James Gunn will officiate. All social distancing will be followed in the church during the service. The Mass will be live streamed on the St. John's website as well. A private burial will take place at a future date.

The family will determine a memorial in the future.

A special thank you to his best friend, Jim Spahn. Always there whether it be a jeep ride around Waunakee or a trip to McD's for coffee. What would he have done without you!

Ron's family would like to thank the entire staff at Home Again Assisted Living in Waunakee for the truly amazing care of Dad. We would also like to thank Hospice for all their support.

