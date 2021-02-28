Menu
Ronald Hessler
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI

Hessler, Ronald F. Sr.

FOND DU LAC/VAN DYNE - Ronald F. Hessler Sr., 90, of Fond du Lac/ Van Dyne, died Feb. 3, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolores (Frye); and son, Ronnie Jr.

Ron worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 494. A dedicated family man, he was active in ARC Fond du Lac and his church. His kind and loving soul lives on in all that knew and loved him, including Beth (Phil) Stuart; Dean (Meghan) Hessler of Madison; grandchildren, Eric (Jaclyn) Stuart, Molly Stuart, Emily (Cary) House, Devin Hessler, and Elizabeth Hessler; and great-grandchildren, Evalynn, Owen, Wyatt and Audrey.

Memorial donations can be sent to St John's Lutheran of Nekimi, 491 Old Oregon Road, Oshkosh, WI 54902, or ARC Fond du Lac, arcfdl.org. Additional information may be found at www.ueckerwitt.com.


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
February 28, 2021
I remember Ron from when he worked for my Dad (Monte Newhouser) in the 50's. I was a child and he was always very kind. My deepest sympathies.
Sandra L Forsgren
February 11, 2021
