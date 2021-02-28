Hessler, Ronald F. Sr.

FOND DU LAC/VAN DYNE - Ronald F. Hessler Sr., 90, of Fond du Lac/ Van Dyne, died Feb. 3, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Dolores (Frye); and son, Ronnie Jr.

Ron worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 494. A dedicated family man, he was active in ARC Fond du Lac and his church. His kind and loving soul lives on in all that knew and loved him, including Beth (Phil) Stuart; Dean (Meghan) Hessler of Madison; grandchildren, Eric (Jaclyn) Stuart, Molly Stuart, Emily (Cary) House, Devin Hessler, and Elizabeth Hessler; and great-grandchildren, Evalynn, Owen, Wyatt and Audrey.

Memorial donations can be sent to St John's Lutheran of Nekimi, 491 Old Oregon Road, Oshkosh, WI 54902, or ARC Fond du Lac, arcfdl.org. Additional information may be found at www.ueckerwitt.com.