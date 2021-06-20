Iotte, Ronald Clyde

MCFARLAND - Ronald Clyde Iotte, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was born on March 12, 1953, to Robert and Betty Iotte at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. Ron graduated from Madison La Follette High School in 1971. He was a very talented athlete playing basketball, football, baseball and golf for the Lancers.

Ron was the owner and operator of RCI Trucking Inc., managing his Brownberry Bread route for over 35 years. He was an extremely hard worker, known affectionately as "the bread guy." He made many friends along his route and also met his future wife, Phoebe. Ron married Phoebe Nault on a very hot July 15, 2006, at Lake Ripley Country Club.

Ron loved to golf and was excellent at it. He was a long-time member of Lake Ripley Country Club, where he could be found having a Capital Amber after a round. He was also an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan. Some of his favorite memories were Packers tailgates with his girls - no matter what the weather. Ron was a great friend to so many and never forgot a face. Everywhere he went someone would come up and start a conversation, regardless if he'd met them once or had known them 20 years ago. Most important to Ron was his family, being a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather.

Ron is survived by his wife, Phoebe; two daughters, Lindsey (Ryan) Rothwell and Mandy (Nick) Nelson; three grandsons, Logan Rothwell, Graham Rothwell and Bruce Rothwell; brother, John (Sandi) Iotte; two sisters, Karen (Steve) Hauge and Kristine (Mike) Buscemi; brother-in-law, Scott Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Nancy Miller.

A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at LAKE RIPLEY COUNTRY CLUB, W9575 US Highway 12, Cambridge, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, with a time of sharing stories at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., MC 9945, Madison WI 53792 or online at www.mycarbone.org/give.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

