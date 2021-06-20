Menu
Ronald Iotte
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Iotte, Ronald Clyde

MCFARLAND - Ronald Clyde Iotte, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was born on March 12, 1953, to Robert and Betty Iotte at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. Ron graduated from Madison La Follette High School in 1971. He was a very talented athlete playing basketball, football, baseball and golf for the Lancers.

Ron was the owner and operator of RCI Trucking Inc., managing his Brownberry Bread route for over 35 years. He was an extremely hard worker, known affectionately as "the bread guy." He made many friends along his route and also met his future wife, Phoebe. Ron married Phoebe Nault on a very hot July 15, 2006, at Lake Ripley Country Club.

Ron loved to golf and was excellent at it. He was a long-time member of Lake Ripley Country Club, where he could be found having a Capital Amber after a round. He was also an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan. Some of his favorite memories were Packers tailgates with his girls - no matter what the weather. Ron was a great friend to so many and never forgot a face. Everywhere he went someone would come up and start a conversation, regardless if he'd met them once or had known them 20 years ago. Most important to Ron was his family, being a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather.

Ron is survived by his wife, Phoebe; two daughters, Lindsey (Ryan) Rothwell and Mandy (Nick) Nelson; three grandsons, Logan Rothwell, Graham Rothwell and Bruce Rothwell; brother, John (Sandi) Iotte; two sisters, Karen (Steve) Hauge and Kristine (Mike) Buscemi; brother-in-law, Scott Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Nancy Miller.

A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at LAKE RIPLEY COUNTRY CLUB, W9575 US Highway 12, Cambridge, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, with a time of sharing stories at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., MC 9945, Madison WI 53792 or online at www.mycarbone.org/give.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
LAKE RIPLEY COUNTRY CLUB
W9575 US Highway 12, Cambridge, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am saddened to hear of Ron's passing. He was always a friendly, smiling person who I unfortunately only knew in school. My loss. His family should be proud.
Dan Van Haren
School
July 13, 2021
We were shocked and sad to hear that Ron passed away. We remember him being at all of the girl's sporting events. May God Bless Lindsay and Amanda. We know how much he loved his daughters.
Deborah and Randy Engen
Friend
June 24, 2021
Great memories of Ron, Phoebe and the girls especially the senior cruise and the cozumel trip. A very charismatic wonderful man.
Tom Pierson
June 20, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Ron. He was a favorite of everybody I know. I have great memories of the times we were together.
John Kitto
Friend
June 20, 2021
Very sad to hear about Ron Iotte's passing. Condolences to his family and all that knew him.
Thom Consiglio
Friend
June 20, 2021
