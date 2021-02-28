Menu
Ronald Kalscheur
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Middleton High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI

Kalscheur, Ronald J.

CROSS PLAINS - Ronald J. "Kully" Kalscheur, age 90, of Cross Plains, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. He was born on April 17, 1930, in Madison, the son of Frank and Dorothy (Schmitz) Kalscheur.

Ron graduated from Middleton High School in 1948. He married Sarah "Sally" (Coyle) Kalscheur on Feb. 19, 1949, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Ron worked as an auto body supervising technician for Zimbrick Automotive, where he retired after 32 years of service.

Ron was very active in St. Francis Xavier Church, including serving as an usher and a lector, and the parish council president during the rebuilding of the church. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Lions Club. Committed to community service, Ron also served for many years as a volunteer firefighter for the Cross Plains Fire Department. He took great pride in restoring the Model T firetruck that has been used for many years in community parades. Ron loved being a tourist, and with the assistance of daughter, Rona, traveled with Sally throughout the United States, Europe, Middle East and Latin America, including visits to many shrines of the Blessed Virgin Mary. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were especially dear to him, and he loved spending time with them.

Ron is survived by his children, Denis (Gail) Kalscheur, Patricia Kalscheur, Beth (Kris) Martini, Quentin Kalscheur, Barry (Trisha) Kalscheur and Rona Kalscheur; grandchildren, Kristin (Richard II) Raiford, Lisa (Justin Weinrich) Kalscheur, Benjamin (Caroline) Martini, Zachary Martini, Lyndsay (Matt) Cole, Joshua Martini, Baily (Dan Schaefer) Kalscheur, Austen (Vanessa) Kalscheur, Alexa Kalscheur and Madelyn Kalscheur; great-grandchildren, Wilhelmina Weinrich, Winston Weinrich and Richard Raiford III; brother, Richard Kalscheur; sister, Margaret "Peggy" Robbins; and sisters-in-law, Ann Rebholz and Sister Linus Coyle.

He was preceded in death by wife, Sarah "Sally" Kalscheur; parents; sister-in-law, Margaret Kalscheur; and brother-in-law, John Robbins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, with Father Thomas Kelley and Father Thomas Doheny concelebrating. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Ronald's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of service. Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CROSS PLAINS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2421 Church St., Cross Plains, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to the St. Francis Xavier Church Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Cross Plains

Funeral & Cremation Care

2421 Church St.

(608) 798-3141


Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
GUNDERSON CROSS PLAINS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE
2421 Church St, Cross Plains, WI
Mar
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH
2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, WI
Mar
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH
2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kully was a great neighbor to my Mom, Irene Brockmann. I Calvin Brockmann and Irene, my mother, spent many hours at their house, enjoying Kully and Sally's company. Both Kully and Sally were saints on Earth and their love was unending. They both mada our world a better place for us all. Cal Brockmann
CALVIN D BROCKMANN
Friend
February 22, 2022
So very sorry to hear of the loss of your beloved father Ron. What a wonderful man he was. Blessings and prayers to the family
Jonathan and Jacky Graves
March 2, 2021
Kully was a great neighbor and a true friend, with compassion for everyone that knew him. It was an honor to have known him. God's speed in bring you to your eternal home in heaven.
Irene and Calvin Brockmann
March 1, 2021
Denis ... again our prayers and blessings are continuous as you and your entire family grieve the loss of Ron. Peace, hope and trust in the Lord's promise of eternal life.
Shelley and Dcn. John Ingala
John Ingala
Classmate
February 28, 2021
