Ronald Kehl

Kehl, Ronald L. Sr.

MADISON - Ronald L. Kehl Sr. passed away on March 22, 2021, with his wife of 60 years at his bedside at the Ocala, Fla., Hospice Center.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Webb) Kehl; daughter, Cathie (Dennis) Annen; son, Ron (Stacy) Kehl Jr.; grandchildren, Kara (Nick) Wergin, Jake Annen (fiancée, Kristin), and Logan Kehl; great-grandson, Archer Annen; and sister, Karen Kehl Ethun. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Kathryn Kehl; in-laws, Kenneth and Kathryn Webb; and brother-in-law, Bur Ethun. A celebration of life will be held July 10 at TOKEN CREEK PARK, pavilion number one, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.


Published by Madison.com on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
TOKEN CREEK PARK
pavilion number one, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron was a great guy I remember him playing basketball with me and the neighborhood kids at t school next door. He looked like a Giant to us. And loved every minute of it. Such great memories and life long nneighbors My condolences and God bless you all
Tom Hack
Friend
July 4, 2021
My father told me great stories of his friendship with Ronnie. Growing up on E. Washington and the shenanigans they got into. My father is now in care of hospice and has not been told of his friends passing. I knew they spoke recently and am thankful they had this opportunity. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. Under the circumstances we may not be able to attend the celebration of life. My mother does wish to to get in contact with Shirley. She may email me at [email protected] Rest In Peace
Julie Ann Drake
July 4, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Ron's passing, he was a good man. We worked together for many years in Madison, he had a quick sense of humor, and kindness that made a day on the job go better, Rest in peace Ron.
Dave Stroede
Work
July 4, 2021
