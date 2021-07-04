Kehl, Ronald L. Sr.

MADISON - Ronald L. Kehl Sr. passed away on March 22, 2021, with his wife of 60 years at his bedside at the Ocala, Fla., Hospice Center.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Webb) Kehl; daughter, Cathie (Dennis) Annen; son, Ron (Stacy) Kehl Jr.; grandchildren, Kara (Nick) Wergin, Jake Annen (fiancée, Kristin), and Logan Kehl; great-grandson, Archer Annen; and sister, Karen Kehl Ethun. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Kathryn Kehl; in-laws, Kenneth and Kathryn Webb; and brother-in-law, Bur Ethun. A celebration of life will be held July 10 at TOKEN CREEK PARK, pavilion number one, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.