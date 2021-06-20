Koski, Ronald J.

SUN PRAIRIE - Ronald J. Koski, age 85, peacefully passed away on June 13, 2021.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Koski of Sun Prairie, WI; children, Caroline (Gary) Zeimet of Rio, WI, Kelly (Steven) Marianno of Green Valley, CA, Jill (David) Koski of Shaker Heights, OH; grandchildren, Maura Towey of Los Angeles, CA, Tait Ferguson of Shaker Heights, OH, and Annika Ferguson of Shaker Heights, OH. Other survivors include his nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie, WI at 11:00 AM with lunch to follow at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, Sun Prairie, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church

A special thanks to New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie, WI, and the care team at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics for their kindness and care

Donations may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie or the Northern Michigan University Foundation in Marquette, Michigan

