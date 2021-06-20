Menu
Ronald Koski
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Sun Prairie
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI

Koski, Ronald J.

SUN PRAIRIE - Ronald J. Koski, age 85, peacefully passed away on June 13, 2021.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Koski of Sun Prairie, WI; children, Caroline (Gary) Zeimet of Rio, WI, Kelly (Steven) Marianno of Green Valley, CA, Jill (David) Koski of Shaker Heights, OH; grandchildren, Maura Towey of Los Angeles, CA, Tait Ferguson of Shaker Heights, OH, and Annika Ferguson of Shaker Heights, OH. Other survivors include his nieces and nephews.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Sun Prairie, WI at 11:00 AM with lunch to follow at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, Sun Prairie, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church

A special thanks to New Perspective Senior Living in Sun Prairie, WI, and the care team at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics for their kindness and care

Donations may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie or the Northern Michigan University Foundation in Marquette, Michigan

Published by Madison.com on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Sun Prairie, WI
Aug
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Sun Prairie, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ron was a friend and at one time my (Pat) boss at Moraine Park Technical College. He was a wonderful, kind person. In our retirement years we have enjoyed visiting with Ron and Jeanette at the Fondy Vintage Auto Club gatherings. We will miss seeing he and Jeanette at the car club meetings. Our condolences to the family.
Pat & Dan Olson
Friend
July 13, 2021
Donna Klabunde told me Ron died earlier this month. He was a lovely guy, and the boys and I have happy memories of times with your family when we all lived in Fond du Lac. You're in my thoughts as you mourn his passing while celebrating his life.
Judy hancock
June 28, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
June 20, 2021
