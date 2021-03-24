Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald "Ron" Krogstad
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Madison West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave
Madison, WI

Krogstad, Ronald W. "Ron"

MADISON - Ron Krogstad, age 66, died peacefully surrounded by family on March 22, 2021, in Madison. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Karen (Talasek), loving father of Amy and Andrew (Courtney), and adoring grandfather to Calvin and Parker. He will also be missed by his cocker spaniel, Wilson. He was born on Oct. 20, 1954, in Fond du Lac, to Roland "Rollie" and Irma (Sorensen) Krogstad.

Ron grew up in the Madison area and graduated from Madison West High School. He worked as an appliance salesman in the Madison area for over 30 years. An avid sports fan, Ron enjoyed rooting for his favorite teams, especially the Badgers football and basketball programs. He loved golfing, traveling, music, cars, good food, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Ron is further survived by his brothers, Jim (Jill), Gary (Laura), and Kevin; and sister-in-law, Patricia Shields. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollie and Irma; sister, Pamela; and in-laws, James and Kathryn Talasek.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Avenue, Madison. Family will greet friends after 11 a.m. until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank the incredible ICU staff of Meriter Hospital for the compassionate care given to Ron.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave, Madison, WI
Mar
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
6021 University Ave, Madison, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Middleton University Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
We are greatly saddened by Ron´s passing. We considered him a valued friend. He will be missed.
Tibor and Bess Zana
June 1, 2021
I worked with Ron at both Kennedy Hahn and American. He had a great sense of humor and I know he was incredibly proud of his family. He will be missed.
Mary Kay Richards
March 28, 2021
The Kluender's
March 26, 2021
Ryan & Colleen
March 25, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Ron passing. He was such a great guy; always making others laugh and feel welcome. I´m praying for your family. May his memories always make you smile and remember.
Erica Hemberger
March 25, 2021
I know from Amy how loved he is. So incredibly sorry for your loss.
Jen Ponschock
March 25, 2021
The Schmid Smith Group
March 25, 2021
Baird - Milwaukee PWM
March 25, 2021
The full set of clubs off the bridge at Lake Windsor CC into the creek. Better than his swing. Loved him. Will miss him. Love you all. KFA.
Karl Abel
March 24, 2021
Your Richmond Friends
March 24, 2021
Chris, Ross and Rich
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results