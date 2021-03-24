Krogstad, Ronald W. "Ron"

MADISON - Ron Krogstad, age 66, died peacefully surrounded by family on March 22, 2021, in Madison. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Karen (Talasek), loving father of Amy and Andrew (Courtney), and adoring grandfather to Calvin and Parker. He will also be missed by his cocker spaniel, Wilson. He was born on Oct. 20, 1954, in Fond du Lac, to Roland "Rollie" and Irma (Sorensen) Krogstad.

Ron grew up in the Madison area and graduated from Madison West High School. He worked as an appliance salesman in the Madison area for over 30 years. An avid sports fan, Ron enjoyed rooting for his favorite teams, especially the Badgers football and basketball programs. He loved golfing, traveling, music, cars, good food, and spending quality time with family and friends.

Ron is further survived by his brothers, Jim (Jill), Gary (Laura), and Kevin; and sister-in-law, Patricia Shields. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollie and Irma; sister, Pamela; and in-laws, James and Kathryn Talasek.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Avenue, Madison. Family will greet friends after 11 a.m. until the time of service.

The family wishes to thank the incredible ICU staff of Meriter Hospital for the compassionate care given to Ron.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406