Ronald Nicholson
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Nicholson, Ronald R. "Ron"

VERONA - Ronald R. "Ron" Nicholson, age 75, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at home. He was born in Madison to Harry and Edna Bigler. Ron married Mary Ann Neff on Nov. 4, 1989, at Salem United Church of Christ in Verona.

Ron worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District as a custodian for 31 years. He was working at Chavez Elementary School when he retired. Ron enjoyed working/putzing around outside and was always fixing something. He was proud of the log cabin home he built in 1984. Ron was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed traveling to Talladega Superspeedway for the races.

Ron is survived by wife; son, Russel Nicholson; grandchildren, Shannon, Brant, Ronald (R.J.), and Chad (Jenny) Nicholson; grandchildren, Dylan and Emma; sister-in-law, Kathy; many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Tom Nicholson.

The family would like to thank the Dane County Sheriff's Department and their wonderful neighbors, Matt and Becky.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
Published by Madison.com on Mar. 3, 2021.
