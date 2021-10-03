Menu
Ronald Oliversen
Oliversen, Ronald James

LAUREL, Md. - On Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, Dr. Ronald James Oliversen, of Laurel, Md., passed away. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Oliversen; loving father of Patrick Oliversen and Christopher Oliversen; devoted son of Kathleen Oliversen and the late Rolf Foyn Oliversen; brother of Barbara Lehmann (Robert), Rolf E. Oliversen (Debra) and Lynn Oliversen (John); and cherished uncle to Chelsea, Hannah, Ryan, Leslie, Jordon, Kailey and Connor.

The service and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Wisconsin Foundation (supportuw.org). Online condolences may be made at www.HarryWitzkeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
