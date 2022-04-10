Ronald Paska

April 24, 1937 - April 5, 2022

MIDDLETON - Ronald Paska died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Middleton, Wis.

Ron was a talented, smart, gentle and content man. He had no need to be the center of attention and never spoke an unkind word. Ron always had a smile and loved to laugh. He was Wisconsin born and bred and a proud Badger. Ron was a member of the UW-Marching Band when females were not allowed! Following retirement, he picked up his tenor sax and joined the New Horizons Band and enjoyed participating. He and his wife, Pat, met while singing in the Madison Diocesan Choir and they continued as choir members for more than 40 years. He fulfilled his marriage vows and was a faithful and supportive husband. Together, he and Pat shared many happy years, experiences, good times and adventures.

Ron is survived by his wife and her family. A private funeral will be held.

Thank you to the Brookdale Middleton Stonefield staff and Agrace HospiceCare staff who cared for Ron with compassion and understanding and made his days the best that they could be.

The Lord bless thee. The Lord keep thee. Make his face to shine upon thee and be gracious unto thee. The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee and give thee peace.

Memorial donations may be made to Brookdale Middleton Stonefield Associate Appreciation Fund, 6701 Stonefield Road, Middleton, WI 53562 or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

